Rahul Gandhi hails MPSC chairman’s leave as victory for students’ Satyagraha

Rahul Gandhi hailed MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar’s decision to go on leave as a victory for students, young people and Satyagraha

Pune aspirants suspended their protest after Maharashtra announced an inquiry committee, with Tukaram Mundhe as secretary

The agitation reflected wider concerns over alleged paper leaks, examination delays and the financial burden of prolonged preparation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday described Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman Vivek Bhimanwar’s decision to go on leave pending an inquiry as a major victory for students who had protested against alleged irregularities in the recruitment body.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi credited the outcome to the young protesters and their campaign of Satyagraha. He said the chairman had “finally had to go” and that corruption would now face a full investigation.

Bhimanwar has announced leave until the inquiry is completed; he has not resigned.

The development followed late-night negotiations on Sunday between protesting aspirants in Pune and a state government delegation led by Public Works Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale. The delegation informed students that most of their demands had been accepted, prompting them to suspend the agitation.

The government announced a high-level inquiry and review committee headed by former Bombay High Court chief justice Dilip Bhosale, with senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe serving as secretary.

The panel will examine allegations of paper leaks and administrative irregularities, identify weaknesses in the commission’s functioning and recommend reforms. It has been asked to submit its report within two months.