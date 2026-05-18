Rahul Gandhi heads to Raebareli, Amethi as Congress steps up UP 2027 push

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP from Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi, will begin a two-day visit to Raebareli and Amethi on 19 May, with the Congress expected to sharpen its preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

According to Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate a marriage hall in Bachhrawan’s Thakurain Kheda before addressing a public meeting in Khiron on the first day of the visit. He is also scheduled to participate in a “mahila samvaad” programme in Lalganj aimed at outreach among women voters.

On 20 May, Rahul Gandhi will attend a “Janata Darshan” at Bhuyemau Guest House, where he is expected to interact directly with members of the public. He will later unveil a statue of Veera Pasi and address another public gathering in Lodhwari before leaving for Amethi.