Rahul Gandhi heads to Raebareli, Amethi as Congress steps up UP 2027 push
Political observers view the visit as part of Congress’s broader effort to rebuild its organisation in Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly polls
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP from Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi, will begin a two-day visit to Raebareli and Amethi on 19 May, with the Congress expected to sharpen its preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
According to Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate a marriage hall in Bachhrawan’s Thakurain Kheda before addressing a public meeting in Khiron on the first day of the visit. He is also scheduled to participate in a “mahila samvaad” programme in Lalganj aimed at outreach among women voters.
On 20 May, Rahul Gandhi will attend a “Janata Darshan” at Bhuyemau Guest House, where he is expected to interact directly with members of the public. He will later unveil a statue of Veera Pasi and address another public gathering in Lodhwari before leaving for Amethi.
In Amethi, Rahul Gandhi will hold strategy meetings with Congress workers, district leaders and party functionaries at the district headquarters. Political observers view the visit as part of the Congress’s broader effort to rebuild its organisation in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.
Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening the party structure at the booth level, expanding youth and women participation, and intensifying outreach campaigns in villages across the region.
Sources said party workers from Gram Sabha to district level have been invited for the interaction sessions, with Rahul Gandhi likely to engage directly with grassroots cadres.
During the visit, the Congress leader will also travel to Poore Ramdeen Pandit village to meet the family of late Congress district president Yogendra Mishra, a long-time associate of the Gandhi family who died on 1 March after a prolonged illness.
Political activity has intensified across Raebareli and Amethi ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s arrival, with Congress workers preparing for a major show of strength. Congress MP from Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma, has also been reviewing arrangements with local leaders and party workers.
With PTI inputs
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