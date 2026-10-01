Rahul Gandhi in MP's Balaghat: BJP govt has failed on health, education, employment
Congress leader alleges healthcare and welfare failures in tribal belt; says child deaths will be raised in Parliament
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met families of tribal children who have died in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district in recent months and alleged that inadequate healthcare and action on malnutrition had contributed to the crisis.
Gandhi travelled from neighbouring Maharashtra to villages in the Birsa development block, where he met Baiga tribal families, including relatives of children who had died after falling ill. He also visited a government primary school in Mate village and spoke to students about their education and mid-day meals.
At Jagla village, Gandhi said he was pained by the deaths and alleged that the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government had failed to provide adequate healthcare, education and employment support in the tribal-dominated region. He said he would raise the issue in Parliament.
Gandhi also alleged that families of deceased children had not received full compensation, with some still awaiting financial assistance. He called for better healthcare and education facilities, the resumption of rural employment work and implementation of the Forest Rights Act to provide land rights to eligible tribal families.
He said Congress would support tribal communities in healthcare, education and employment if voted to power in Madhya Pradesh, where the next Assembly election is due in 2028.
Gandhi also reiterated his preference for the term "adivasi" over "vanvasi", saying tribal communities were the original inhabitants of the country.
At least 30 tribal children have reportedly died in the affected areas over the past few months.
Reported causes and contributing factors have included measles, malaria, respiratory illness, malnutrition, dehydration and anaemia, although the exact circumstances vary between cases.
The deaths, mainly involving children from remote Baiga-dominated villages in the Birsa and Baihar blocks, have prompted scrutiny of healthcare access. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has also sought the state government's response to a petition concerning the deaths.
Gandhi's visit comes amid a political dispute between the Congress and the BJP government over the deaths and the state of basic services in the tribal belt. His allegations about government failure are political claims and have not been independently established by the court proceedings.