Rahul Gandhi in MP's Balaghat: BJP govt has failed on health, education, employment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met families of tribal children who have died in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district in recent months and alleged that inadequate healthcare and action on malnutrition had contributed to the crisis.

Gandhi travelled from neighbouring Maharashtra to villages in the Birsa development block, where he met Baiga tribal families, including relatives of children who had died after falling ill. He also visited a government primary school in Mate village and spoke to students about their education and mid-day meals.

At Jagla village, Gandhi said he was pained by the deaths and alleged that the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government had failed to provide adequate healthcare, education and employment support in the tribal-dominated region. He said he would raise the issue in Parliament.

Gandhi also alleged that families of deceased children had not received full compensation, with some still awaiting financial assistance. He called for better healthcare and education facilities, the resumption of rural employment work and implementation of the Forest Rights Act to provide land rights to eligible tribal families.