Manipur needs peace: Rahul Gandhi after meeting governor

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey and briefed her about his interactions with the locals and visits to the relief camps. Speaking to reporters upon exiting the Raj Bhavan on Friday, June 30, he said, “I'm ready to do whatever is needed for peace. I am appealing to everybody to maintain peace, violence can never be the way out.”

Pointing to the meeting, Congress workers said that the governor had assured them that proper measures would be taken to restore peace in the state.

While talking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, “Manipur needs peace. I want peace to be restored here. I visited some relief camps, there are deficiencies in these relief camps, the government should work for this.” Gandhi added that he had visited the relief camps and had met people belonging to all communities, and it was the question of basic amenities that he wanted the N Biren Singh state government to answer.