Manipur needs peace: Rahul Gandhi after meeting governor
After the conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party workers said that Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey had assured them of putting forward proper measures for peace
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey and briefed her about his interactions with the locals and visits to the relief camps. Speaking to reporters upon exiting the Raj Bhavan on Friday, June 30, he said, “I'm ready to do whatever is needed for peace. I am appealing to everybody to maintain peace, violence can never be the way out.”
Pointing to the meeting, Congress workers said that the governor had assured them that proper measures would be taken to restore peace in the state.
While talking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, “Manipur needs peace. I want peace to be restored here. I visited some relief camps, there are deficiencies in these relief camps, the government should work for this.” Gandhi added that he had visited the relief camps and had met people belonging to all communities, and it was the question of basic amenities that he wanted the N Biren Singh state government to answer.
Gandhi said following his return from the relief camps, “Food needs to be improved. Medicines need to be supplied. Such complaints have come from the camps.”,
During his two-day visit, Gandhi took note of the situation camps in Moirang, Bishnupur district, Churachandpur, and Imphal.
While in Moirang, he visited the INA Memorial to pay his respects to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. He also visited relief camps in the town, where he interacted with the displaced residents.
The Congress leader had arrived at Bishnupur district, Manipur, on June 29, en route to Churachandpur district to meet with the victims of ethnic clashes between the Meitei community people and Kuki-Zoma community people. However, Gandhi was turned back by the police near Bishnupur police station, whereupon he went back and took a chopper ride to visit the people of Churachandpur district, or as known by the Kuki people, Lamka.