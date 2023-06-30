Manipur needs lasting solution for peace, Congress as Rahul Gandhi meets affected families

Soon after the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met violence-hit families in Manipur's Churachandpur on Thursday, party leader K.C. Venugopal, who was also accompanying him, said that it is unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "against love and harmony" and that the state needs a lasting solution for peace to hold.

He called Gandhi a ray of hope for the people of Manipur.

Sharing a video of Gandhi meeting the affected families, Venugopal, in a tweet, said: "It is unfortunate that the Prime Minister is against love and harmony and stopping our convoy in multiple places. The only thing Manipur needs right now is a lasting solution for peace to hold.