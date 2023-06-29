Manipur: Rahul takes chopper to reach Churrandpur after being stuck for hours at Bishnupur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, June 29, took a helicopter to visit Churachandpur, after being stuck at Bishnupur for hours as his convoy was stopped by the police, sources said.

Gandhi had to stop at Bishnupur, around 20 kilometres from Imphal, after police halted his convoy fearing attacks on it.

"Rahul Gandhi took a state government-provided chopper to visit Churachandpur. Top police and administration officials accompanied him in the helicopter," said a source at the airport.