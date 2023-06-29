BJP keeping Rahul Gandhi from visiting us: Kuki spokesperson

There has been no instance of violence in Churachandpur town for the past few days and the BJP is keeping Rahul Gandhi out, said Indigenous Tribal Union Front spokesperson Ginza Vualzong to National Herald. Vualzong is currently in the area himself.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Meiteis are trying to keep Rahul Gandhi from visiting us. There has been no violence for a few days in town,” he said. “The residents of Churachandpur and other civic societies have been waiting since yesterday to speak to him.”

Earlier on Thursday, 29 June, Gandhi had been stopped en route to Churachandpur from Bishnupur by the Manipur Police, citing fear of violence on the way to the town. However, the ITUF spokesperson added that it was not just the police who stopped the Congress leader, but also a group of Meitei women who had been persistent in not allowing access to the town.