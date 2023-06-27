'Help us to help Manipur': Army says women activists blocking routes, interfering in ops

Women activists were deliberately blocking routes and interfering in operations by security forces in violence-hit Manipur, the Army said, urging people to help it in restoring peace in the Northeastern state.

Terming such "unwarranted interference" detrimental to the timely response by security forces, the Army's Spears Corps shared a video on Twitter late on Monday of some such incidents.

The statement came two days after a stand-off in Imphal East's Itham village between the Army and a mob led by women that forced the forces to let go of 12 militants holed up there.

"Women activists in #Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in Operations of Security Forces. Such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by Security Forces during critical situations to save lives and property.