Manipur tribal body rejects any dialogue with CM Biren Singh

The ITLF has held talks with various dignitaries including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where Kuki-Zo tribals have voiced their demands including their political aspiration of total separation from Manipur, the statement said.

It said, “Our political demand is in sync with the demand of our 10 MLAs and other CSO groups. The ITLF has exhausted our avenues for dialogue, and it is now crucial for the Government of India to concentrate on finding a solution to our political demand as soon as possible to bring lasting peace in Manipur.”

The ITLF also urged all CSOs and tribe leaders from the Kuki-Zo community to maintain unity and not to participate in any form of dialogue with the Chief Minister and his administration.If anyone is known to be in contact with the state government, stringent action would be taken as necessary, the ITLF statement said.

The Manipur Chief Minister had also said that the Central government has deployed 40,000 security force personnel including the Army, to maintain the law and order situation.

The Union Home Minister continuously monitors the Manipur situation.He has been briefing Prime Minister Narendra Modi about every detail.He also said that to further tighten the security, he would soon meet the unified command of the various Central and state forces.Biren Singh said that the Union Home Minister has assured that the Central government would take all possible steps to bring back peace and normalcy in Manipur and has advised him to strengthen the work towards achieving everlasting peace and also sought the cooperation of every stakeholder in Manipur to ensure that peace prevails in the state.