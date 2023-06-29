Totally unacceptable, shatters all democratic norms: Cong on Rahul's convoy being stopped in Manipur

The Congress on Thursday hit out at the government after Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped by the police near Bishnupur in Manipur and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using "autocratic methods" to stall his "compassionate outreach" to the people hit by ethnic violence.

The government action is "totally unacceptable and shatters all constitutional and democratic norms," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Gandhi was stopped on his way to Churachandpur to visit relief camps with police officials saying it was a precautionary measure to prevent recurrence of violence.