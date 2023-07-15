Rahul Gandhi moves SC challenging Gujarat HC order to not put stay on conviction

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has filed a plea before the Supreme Court against the Gujarat High Court's verdict denying to put a stay on his conviction in the ‘Modi surname' defamation case.

The Gujarat High Court had refused to stay Rahul Gandhi's conviction and two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case, which cost the Congress leader his Lok Sabha membership. A bench of Justice Hemant Prachchhak had observed that granting a stay on his conviction would be an exception, and not a rule.

Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi had termed the high court judgement as "disappointing but not unexpected", and indicated that the former Congress President will approach the Supreme Court.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament in March, after a Surat court convicted him and sentenced him to two years in prison for his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark made during an election rally in Karnataka in April 2019.