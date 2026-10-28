‘Which Tata matter had to be hosted at Amit Shah’s home?’ Rahul hits back at FM

Rahul Gandhi questions why Tata Trusts and Tata Sons were hosted at Amit Shah’s residence

Sitharaman accuses Gandhi of politicising Tata Group’s leadership dispute and spreading distrust

Exchange comes amid bitter tussle over Tata Sons’ leadership and Chandrasekaran’s reappointment

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 28 October hit back at Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman over their exchange on the Tata Group’s leadership dispute, questioning why Tata Trusts and Tata Sons had been hosted at Union home minister Amit Shah’s residence.

'Dear Mrs. Sitarama (sic), 1. Which "legal and commercial matter" required Tata Trusts and Tata Sons to be hosted at Amit Shah's residence? 2. When is crony number 1 going to appear in the game and which pieces of Tata is he going to get?' Gandhi said in a post on X. 'Finally, all India's businesses except 3-4 of your cronies, already hate all of you and don't need any incitement.'

The exchange began after Gandhi accused the government of allowing the Tata Group to be "criminally destroyed", alleging that no business leader had the courage to speak out.

'Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you?' Gandhi asked in an earlier post.