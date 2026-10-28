Tata Group being ‘criminally destroyed’, will ensure justice: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader questions business leaders’ silence as differences over Chandrasekaran’s reappointment spill into Tata Sons boardroom
Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Tata Group was being “criminally destroyed” and questioned business leaders’ silence
His remarks came amid a dispute over N. Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Tata Sons chairman
There was no immediate response from the government or Tata Group to his allegations
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Tata Group was being “criminally destroyed” and criticised business leaders for remaining silent amid a widening dispute over the conglomerate’s leadership.
In a post on X, the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, asserting that Indian business was not their “plaything”.
“Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you?” Rahul Gandhi wrote.
“You lack courage. We don’t. We will ensure justice for these crimes,” he added.
His comments came against the backdrop of differences over the leadership of Tata Sons, the group’s holding company. The dispute has divided Tata Trusts trustees and extended into the Tata Sons boardroom.
Earlier this week, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata challenged a resolution approving N. Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Tata Sons chairman. The resolution had been passed at the holding company’s 17 September board meeting.
There was no immediate response from the government or Tata Group to Rahul Gandhi’s allegations.
With PTI inputs