Tata Group being ‘criminally destroyed’, will ensure justice: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Tata Group was being “criminally destroyed” and questioned business leaders’ silence

His remarks came amid a dispute over N. Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Tata Sons chairman

There was no immediate response from the government or Tata Group to his allegations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Tata Group was being “criminally destroyed” and criticised business leaders for remaining silent amid a widening dispute over the conglomerate’s leadership.

In a post on X, the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, asserting that Indian business was not their “plaything”.

“Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you?” Rahul Gandhi wrote.