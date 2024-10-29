Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka express anguish over Kerala temple fireworks accident

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, 29 October, expressed deep anguish over the tragic incident in Kasargod, Kerala where more than 150 people were injured in a fireworks explosion during a festival at Anjootambalam Veerakayu temple near Neeleswaram.

“Deeply anguished by the tragic firecracker accident in Kasargod, Kerala, which has left hundreds injured. My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” LoP Rahul Gandhi wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

He urged Congress workers and leaders to actively aid in relief efforts and stand in solidarity with those affected during this crisis.

The tragic incident took place just after Monday midnight when more than 1,500 people were assembled at the temple for the traditional Theyyam festival.

At least 154 people have been injured in the incident, of them, eight are seriously hurt.