Rahul Gandhi raises red flag as Delhi-NCR suffocates beneath toxic haze

In an accompanying video, Rahul Gandhi sits with women from Delhi-NCR who speak with quiet anguish about the toll polluted air is taking on their children — persistent coughs, worsening health, sleepless nights, and rising fear. They warn that ignoring the crisis now will inflict lasting health and economic damage on the nation. Several ask why the government has failed to issue timely health advisories or preventive measures, even as the smog thickens.

Rahul Gandhi, in the clip, suggests that pollution persists because “a lot of people benefit from the existing system,” fuelling resistance to meaningful reform.

Meanwhile, the capital’s air continues its downward spiral. The brief respite after the lifting of GRAP Stage-III curbs evaporated almost instantly. Thursday’s AQI surged from 327 to 377 within hours, driven by stagnant winds that trapped pollutants over the region like a suffocating lid. By evening, the CPCB recorded a steady climb — from 351 at 8 am to 381 by 7 pm — an unbroken ascent into hazardous territory.

Yet stricter curbs remain off the table for now. The CAQM has stated that Stage-III restrictions will be reimposed only if the AQI breaches 400, the threshold for “severe.”

For now, Delhi can only watch as its horizon fades into smoke, its winter breeze grows heavier with toxins, and its children breathe the cost of inaction.

With IANS inputs