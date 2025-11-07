Rahul Gandhi renews ‘vote theft’ charge, vows to make more revelations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday unleashed a torrent of allegations against the BJP and the Election Commission, renewing his claims of widespread “vote chori” (vote theft) across multiple states and raising the stakes ahead of the ongoing Bihar assembly polls.

Speaking passionately at a rally in Banka and addressing the media, Rahul Gandhi painted a vivid picture of electoral malpractices that, he asserted, strike at the very heart of India’s democratic ethos.

The former Congress president alleged that BJP leaders who had already cast their votes in Delhi also exercised their franchise during the first phase of Bihar polling, raising serious questions about the sanctity of the process. Drawing from evidence presented in the Haryana assembly polls last year, he claimed that 25 lakh entries in the electoral rolls were fake and accused the Election Commission of colluding with the ruling party to ensure its victory.

Rahul Gandhi’s accusations were sweeping: from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to Gujarat, he alleged, similar manipulations had become routine, with voters being impersonated and multiple votes being cast under false identities. In a striking example, he claimed that a Brazilian woman’s identity was used to cast a vote in Haryana — a telling symbol, he said, of a system under siege.