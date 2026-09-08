Rahul Gandhi seeks swift probe into death of Manipuri musician

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed condolences to the family of Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who died after allegedly being assaulted by a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff outside his apartment in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi called for a swift investigation into the incident and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice. He also questioned the Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police over what he described as growing lawlessness, particularly involving people from the Northeast.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said Singh, a renowned musician from Manipur, had gone downstairs after objecting to a group of men allegedly creating a disturbance outside his home. He alleged that Singh was “beaten to death” after asking them to lower the noise.

“A father, killed outside his own home, in his own country's capital,” Rahul Gandhi said, adding that the incident had raised concerns among families from the Northeast living in Delhi about their safety.

Rahul Gandhi also questioned the functioning of the Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police, asking what measures were being taken to prevent such incidents. He called for a prompt investigation and urged authorities to ensure that those responsible face justice.