Rahul Gandhi seeks swift probe into death of Manipuri musician
Congress leader questions Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police over growing lawlessness and asks what measures are being taken to prevent such incidents
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed condolences to the family of Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who died after allegedly being assaulted by a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff outside his apartment in Delhi.
Rahul Gandhi called for a swift investigation into the incident and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice. He also questioned the Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police over what he described as growing lawlessness, particularly involving people from the Northeast.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said Singh, a renowned musician from Manipur, had gone downstairs after objecting to a group of men allegedly creating a disturbance outside his home. He alleged that Singh was “beaten to death” after asking them to lower the noise.
“A father, killed outside his own home, in his own country's capital,” Rahul Gandhi said, adding that the incident had raised concerns among families from the Northeast living in Delhi about their safety.
Rahul Gandhi also questioned the functioning of the Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police, asking what measures were being taken to prevent such incidents. He called for a prompt investigation and urged authorities to ensure that those responsible face justice.
According to police officials, 54-year-old C. Vikram Singh, a native of Manipur who had been living in Kilokari village for several years, was allegedly assaulted in the early hours of Monday after he objected to a group of men who were reportedly shouting and consuming alcohol outside his apartment.
The Sunlight Colony Police Station received a PCR call regarding the assault. A preliminary inquiry found that Singh had confronted the group over the alleged nuisance, following which he was allegedly attacked with blows and punches.
Singh's son, Yaiphaba, rushed him to Holy Family Hospital following the assault. The musician later succumbed to his injuries, officials said.
Police have arrested seven men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the case. An investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events, the circumstances surrounding the assault and the exact cause of Singh's death.
The North East Students Society, Delhi University (NESSDU), also condoled Singh's death and described him as a respected Manipuri musician who had spent around two decades building his life and career in Delhi through music.
The incident has drawn renewed attention to concerns among people from the Northeast about safety and discrimination in the national capital. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading to Singh's death.
With IANS inputs