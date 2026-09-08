Gaurav Gogoi seeks justice for Manipuri musician killed after Delhi altercation

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday demanded justice for Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who died after he was allegedly assaulted following a dispute over noise outside his home in South Delhi.

Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, expressed grief over the musician’s death and said people across the Northeast stood in solidarity with his family.

Paying tribute to Singh in a post on X, the Congress leader described him as a humble and peaceful person devoted to music. He said Singh had harboured neither ego nor animosity and had contributed extensively to his art despite receiving little recognition.

“Rest in peace. May you get justice. The entire northeast prays for your family,” Gogoi wrote.

Singh, who hailed from Manipur, was reportedly involved in an altercation after objecting to noise outside his residence. He was allegedly beaten during the confrontation and later succumbed to his injuries.