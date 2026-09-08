Gaurav Gogoi seeks justice for Manipuri musician killed after Delhi altercation
Congress MP says Northeast stands with Chongtham Vikram Singh’s family as demands grow for a thorough investigation
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday demanded justice for Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who died after he was allegedly assaulted following a dispute over noise outside his home in South Delhi.
Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, expressed grief over the musician’s death and said people across the Northeast stood in solidarity with his family.
Paying tribute to Singh in a post on X, the Congress leader described him as a humble and peaceful person devoted to music. He said Singh had harboured neither ego nor animosity and had contributed extensively to his art despite receiving little recognition.
“Rest in peace. May you get justice. The entire northeast prays for your family,” Gogoi wrote.
Singh, who hailed from Manipur, was reportedly involved in an altercation after objecting to noise outside his residence. He was allegedly beaten during the confrontation and later succumbed to his injuries.
The incident has caused widespread grief within the Manipuri and broader northeastern communities. It has also prompted demands for accountability and a detailed investigation into the events that preceded the musician’s death.
Police are expected to establish the sequence of events, identify those involved in the alleged assault and determine the circumstances surrounding the dispute.
Gogoi’s intervention has also renewed discussion about the safety and treatment of people from the Northeast living in the national capital.
Social media users have expressed condolences to Singh’s family and called for those responsible to be brought to justice. Further information about arrests or charges in the case is awaited.
With IANS inputs