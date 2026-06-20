Rahul slams NTA as Nagpur student is assigned to Abu Dhabi for NEET re-test

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised the Modi government after a NEET-UG aspirant from Nagpur was reportedly allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi for the re-test, saying authorities should "stop gambling" with the future of students.

The controversy emerged after the family of a candidate from Nagpur claimed that he had been assigned a school in Abu Dhabi as his examination centre for the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for 21 June.

Responding to the issue, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the grievance was being addressed and that, following verification, the student would be allotted a centre in Nagpur within the next few hours.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi highlighted the stress faced by the student and questioned how such an error could occur. "A child from Nagpur had been preparing for the NEET re-exam for a month. He downloaded his admit card just a day before the exam. His assigned centre was in Abu Dhabi. He has no passport, his family lacks the funds to send him abroad, and there is no time left. He wept all night and is refusing to take the exam — can one even imagine the level of stress involved?" Gandhi wrote.