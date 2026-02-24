Rahul Gandhi stops convoy to help injured autorickshaw driver

In a brief but striking moment of compassion on Tuesday morning, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi halted his convoy outside his residence after noticing an injured autorickshaw driver by the roadside, as he was leaving for Bhopal.

Eyewitnesses said Rahul Gandhi stepped out of his vehicle and personally approached the injured man to inquire about his condition. After listening to his account, he instructed his associates to ensure the driver received immediate medical assistance.

Later speaking to IANS, the injured driver recounted the interaction: “Rahul Gandhi asked how I got hurt. I explained everything to him, and he told me to go to the hospital and get proper treatment.”

The episode unfolded shortly before Rahul Gandhi’s departure to Bhopal, where he is scheduled to join Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in leading a major protest against the interim India-US trade framework. The Congress has alleged that the proposed arrangement would adversely impact Indian farmers by opening domestic markets to cheaper American imports.