Rahul Gandhi takes aim at exam scams ahead of Dehradun visit
Congress leader claims exam papers continued to leak despite an anti-cheating law, hurting honest candidates
A day ahead of his interaction with students in Dehradun, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack over alleged examination paper leaks in Uttarakhand, accusing a “system” of depriving young aspirants of their rightful opportunities.
Rahul Gandhi said he was visiting Dehradun on 17 July because Uttarakhand, known as ‘Devbhoomi’, had been turned into an “epicentre” of paper leaks, alleging that government recruitment exams were being undermined by corruption.
“A ‘system’ has taken root here regarding UKSSSC (Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission) exams, where positions like Patwari or Lekhpal are secured not through merit, but at rates fixed by criminals,” Rahul Gandhi alleged.
The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed that despite the government introducing an anti-cheating law, examination papers continued to leak, leaving honest candidates to bear the consequences.
“The law remained merely on paper, while exam papers continued to be sold in the market,” Rahul Gandhi said.
Highlighting the struggles of students preparing for competitive exams, Rahul Gandhi said the issue went beyond examination malpractice.
“Just imagine: a student prepares for years. The student fills out the form, pays the fees, and travels to a distant exam centre. Yet, the position meant for that student is bought by someone else,” he said.
“This isn't just a leak, it is theft,” Rahul Gandhi added, describing it as “the theft of that young person's rights, livelihood and future.”
Rahul Gandhi appealed to students and job aspirants in Uttarakhand to join what he called a movement against the alleged injustice.
“I say to every aspirant, every student, and every young person in Uttarakhand — this is your fight, and I stand with you,” he said.
Calling for greater participation in his upcoming Dehradun interaction, Rahul Gandhi said the “Voice of Students” should become a powerful call for change.
“We will not let the future be auctioned off. We will not let dreams be leaked off,” he said.
The Congress leader’s remarks come amid continued political debate in Uttarakhand over recruitment exam irregularities and demands for greater transparency in government hiring processes.
With PTI inputs