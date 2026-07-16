Rahul Gandhi takes aim at exam scams ahead of Dehradun visit

“The law remained merely on paper, while exam papers continued to be sold in the market,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Highlighting the struggles of students preparing for competitive exams, Rahul Gandhi said the issue went beyond examination malpractice.

“Just imagine: a student prepares for years. The student fills out the form, pays the fees, and travels to a distant exam centre. Yet, the position meant for that student is bought by someone else,” he said.

“This isn't just a leak, it is theft,” Rahul Gandhi added, describing it as “the theft of that young person's rights, livelihood and future.”

Rahul Gandhi appealed to students and job aspirants in Uttarakhand to join what he called a movement against the alleged injustice.

“I say to every aspirant, every student, and every young person in Uttarakhand — this is your fight, and I stand with you,” he said.

Calling for greater participation in his upcoming Dehradun interaction, Rahul Gandhi said the “Voice of Students” should become a powerful call for change.

“We will not let the future be auctioned off. We will not let dreams be leaked off,” he said.

The Congress leader’s remarks come amid continued political debate in Uttarakhand over recruitment exam irregularities and demands for greater transparency in government hiring processes.

With PTI inputs