Law student held for selling AI-generated fake NEET paper ahead of exam

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Prevention Branch) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said the accused had sent messages on Instagram offering what he claimed was the original NEET question paper.

"However, the paper supplied by him bore no resemblance to the actual examination paper," the officer said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that around 25 people purchased the document, although police believe the number of buyers could be higher. Authorities are examining the accused's social media activity and financial transactions to identify additional victims and determine the full extent of the operation.

The arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny of examination security following allegations of a paper leak that led to the cancellation of the original NEET-UG examination conducted on 3 May.

A fresh examination was held on 21 June under enhanced security arrangements after authorities decided to reconduct the test.

Police said further investigations are underway to determine whether the accused acted alone or was assisted by others in promoting and distributing the fake paper.

With PTI inputs