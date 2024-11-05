Rahul Gandhi to address Telangana Congress leaders ahead of caste survey

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address party's Telangana unit leaders in Hyderabad on Tuesday, 5 November, as the state is set to embark on a caste survey.

Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, is likely to give directions to the party functionaries a day ahead of the launch of the state-wide survey in line with his idea of a caste census.

The Congress leader will be in Hyderabad for only two hours and the only programme he is scheduled to attend is state-level consultations on the caste census, Congress leaders said.

As per the itinerary, Rahul Gandhi will reach Begumpet Airport by a special flight at 5 p.m. He will then leave for Gandhi Ideology Centre, Bowenpally, to address the meeting organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

The meeting is likely to last for an hour. After the meeting, chief minister A. Revanth Reddy, TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and some senior leaders are likely to meet Rahul Gandhi separately at the same venue.