Rahul Gandhi to launch Wayanad rehab housing project; Priyanka to join events
Congress projects the housing initiative as part of its long-term rehabilitation for families hit by 2025 Wayanad landslides
In a significant outreach to families devastated by the July 30, 2024 landslides in Wayanad, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will on Thursday lay the foundation stone for houses being constructed by the Congress for survivors of the Chooralmala–Mundakkai disaster.
The ceremony is scheduled for 2.30 pm in Kalpetta and will be attended by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The housing initiative is being projected by the party as part of its long-term rehabilitation commitment to families affected by the catastrophic landslides that struck the hill district in 2025.
Rahul Gandhi is expected to arrive at Kannur airport on Wednesday. He will first participate in a farmers’ meet at Peravoor before travelling to Kalpetta to take part in the foundation-laying programme.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s engagements will begin earlier in the day. She is slated to attend a DISHA meeting at the Collectorate, following which she will hand over advanced equipment procured through CSR funding from the JSW Group to the Forest Department’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) at the Kalpetta MP’s office. She had earlier facilitated the provision of a state-of-the-art vehicle for the RRT, aimed at strengthening its response capacity amid increasing concerns over human-animal conflict in the region.
Her visit extends beyond the housing initiative. On 27 February, she will inaugurate the laboratory of the Kalikavu Service Co-operative Bank and preside over the silver jubilee celebrations of MES School at Kaithapoyil in Thiruvambady, where she will also lay the foundation stone for a new block. She is also scheduled to visit the Chippilithode area in connection with the proposed Churam bypass project.
On 28 February, Priyanka Gandhi will inspect the site of the proposed Bairakuppa bridge project, attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the Knanaya Catholic Church, and visit the residence of a Pulpally native who was recently killed in a tiger attack. She will also take part in a key-handover ceremony for houses built by the Indian Union Muslim League for landslide survivors.
The high-profile visit underscores the Congress’ effort to combine disaster relief with sustained grassroots engagement in Wayanad, particularly as the state prepares for assembly elections in the coming months.
With IANS inputs
