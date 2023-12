Aim for 50% women chief ministers in 10 yrs: Rahul Gandhi to Congress

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the party should actively promote women within its organisational structure and set a target to have 50 per cent women as chief ministers within the next 10 years.

Inaugurating 'Utsaah,' a Kerala Mahila Congress convention, the Wayanad MP said there are numerous women leaders in his party who possess the qualities necessary to become chief ministers.

"Earlier, I was discussing what would be a good target for us to try and achieve, and I thought a good target for the Congress party would be that in 10 years from today, 50 per cent of our chief ministers are women.

"Today, we don't have a single woman chief minister. But I know there are many women in the Congress party who have the qualities to be very good chief ministers," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also attacked the RSS and said it was "purely a male organisation".

"I think women are superior to men in many ways. They have more patience than men. They have longer-term vision than men. They are more sensitive and compassionate than men. We fundamentally believe that women should be part of the power structure," Gandhi said, alleging that including women is not part of the ideology of the RSS.