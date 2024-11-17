Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to visit Manipur, work towards restoring peace

The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, 16 November, termed the recent string of violent clashes and continuing bloodshed in Manipur "deeply disturbing", as he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state and work towards restoring peace in the region.

A day after the bodies of three out of six missing persons were fished out of a river in Manipur, protesters on Saturday attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs, prompting the government to clamp prohibitory orders in five districts for an indefinite period besides suspending internet services in parts of the state.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the recent string of violent clashes and continuing bloodshed in Manipur is deeply disturbing.