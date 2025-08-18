Rahul Gandhi vows to safeguard the principle of ‘one person, one vote’

“These people are living proof of vote theft. They voted in 2024, but by the time of the Bihar assembly polls, their identity was erased from India’s democracy,” Rahul Gandhi said, naming individuals including a retired soldier, daily wage labourers, and members of Dalit, backward and minority communities. He accused the BJP and Election Commission of colluding to disenfranchise the poor and marginalised, adding that “even our soldiers were not spared.”

Asserting that the INDIA bloc would not allow such practices, Gandhi said, “Due to social discrimination and economic conditions, they cannot fight the conspiracy of the system. We stand with them to defend the most basic democratic right.”

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi was joined by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani at Devkund Surya Mandir as the yatra entered its second day. The march is expected to reach Gaya by evening.

Covering 1,300 km across 20 districts, the hybrid foot-and-vehicle yatra will conclude with a rally in Patna on 1 September. Gandhi has accused the Election Commission of attempting to “steal” the upcoming Bihar polls in collusion with the BJP, vowing that the opposition will resist any such move.

With PTI inputs