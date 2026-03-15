Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi seeking Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram

The Congress leader also highlighted the broader constitutional ideals that Kanshi Ram sought to advance, noting his lifelong commitment to ensuring equality, dignity, and participation for all Indians: “Our Constitution promises equality, dignity, and participation for every Indian. Kanshi Ram ji devoted his life to making these promises meaningful for those at the very bottom of society. In doing so, he strengthened the foundations of Indian democracy and made our political system more representative and just,” Rahul Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi pointed out that the demand to honour Kanshi Ram with the nation’s highest civilian award has been a longstanding and widely supported one. Dalit intellectuals, social activists, and political leaders have repeatedly called for this recognition over the years.

The letter also referred to a recent event held in Lucknow on 13 March, titled ‘Samajik Parivartan Divas’ (Social Change Day)’, which Rahul Gandhi attended. During the programme at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, participants and leaders reiterated the call to award Kanshi Ram the Bharat Ratna, reflecting strong grassroots support for the proposal.

“Recently, I attended a programme in Lucknow where this demand was reiterated strongly by the leaders and participants present, reflecting a widespread sentiment,” Rahul Gandhi noted.

The Congress leader framed the request as both a tribute to Kanshi Ram’s monumental contributions and a recognition of the aspirations of millions who see him as a symbol of empowerment: “Conferring the Bharat Ratna on him posthumously would recognise his immense contribution to our nation. It would honour the aspirations of millions of people who continue to view him as a symbol of empowerment and hope. I hope the government will seriously consider this request,” Rahul Gandhi wrote.

The proposal, however, has drawn criticism from BSP chief Mayawati, who questioned the Congress party’s historical record regarding recognition of Dalit icons such as B.R. Ambedkar.

The move comes amid the Congress party’s intensified political outreach in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, signalling a renewed focus on Dalit politics and social justice issues in the state.

By formally submitting the request to the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi has positioned Kanshi Ram’s legacy at the forefront of national discourse, advocating for posthumous recognition of a leader whose efforts reshaped India’s democratic and political landscape.

With IANS inputs