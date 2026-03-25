Rahul Gandhi’s Kozhikode visit postponed due to Sonia’s health issues
Kharge is set to lead Congress campaign, with plans to address multiple public meetings and engage directly with party workers across Kerala
The much-anticipated campaign visit of Rahul Gandhi to Kozhikode on Wednesday has been postponed following the hospitalisation of his mother and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
The sudden development has led to a swift recalibration of the Congress campaign strategy in poll-bound Kerala, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge stepping in to spearhead outreach efforts for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).
Rahul Gandhi, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and former MP from neighbouring Wayanad, was scheduled to campaign in Kozhikode — a politically significant district in the Malabar region known for closely contested Assembly seats. His visit was expected to energise party workers and inject momentum into the UDF’s campaign ahead of the 9 April elections.
However, Sonia Gandhi’s health concerns required immediate attention, prompting Rahul Gandhi to remain in Delhi and prioritise family responsibilities. Party sources indicated that while no new date has been announced, he is likely to join the campaign at a later stage, depending on her recovery.
In the interim, Kharge is set to lead the Congress campaign, with plans to address multiple public meetings and engage directly with party workers across the state. His presence is being viewed as crucial in maintaining campaign momentum amid shifting political dynamics.
Senior state Congress leaders have sought to downplay concerns over the change in schedule, asserting that the UDF’s campaign machinery remains robust and well-coordinated. They pointed to strong grassroots support and recent gains in local body polls as indicators of the alliance’s electoral strength, expressing confidence in translating that support into success against the CPI(M)-led Left Front.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines