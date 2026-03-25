Rahul Gandhi’s Kozhikode visit postponed due to Sonia’s health issues

The much-anticipated campaign visit of Rahul Gandhi to Kozhikode on Wednesday has been postponed following the hospitalisation of his mother and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

The sudden development has led to a swift recalibration of the Congress campaign strategy in poll-bound Kerala, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge stepping in to spearhead outreach efforts for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Rahul Gandhi, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and former MP from neighbouring Wayanad, was scheduled to campaign in Kozhikode — a politically significant district in the Malabar region known for closely contested Assembly seats. His visit was expected to energise party workers and inject momentum into the UDF’s campaign ahead of the 9 April elections.