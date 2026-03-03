Sonia hits out at Modi govt silence on Khamenei killing, urges Parl. debate

In a sharp and uncompromising attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday termed New Delhi’s silence over the targeted assassination of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as “not neutrality, but abdication” — asserting that such reticence raises serious questions about the direction, consistency and credibility of India’s foreign policy.

Writing in The Indian Express, the former Congress president said the killing of a sitting head of state during ongoing diplomatic negotiations marked a grave rupture in contemporary international relations — a moment when the fragile architecture of the global order appeared to crack under the weight of force.

On 1 March, Iran confirmed that Khamenei had been assassinated in targeted strikes allegedly carried out a day earlier by the United States and Israel. For Sonia Gandhi, the shock of the event was matched only by what she called New Delhi’s conspicuous quietude. The Government of India, she noted, refrained from condemning the assassination or the violation of Iranian sovereignty.

Initially, she wrote, Prime Minister Narendra Modi confined himself to criticising Iran’s retaliatory strike on the UAE, without addressing the sequence of events that preceded it. Later, he spoke in generalities — expressing “deep concern” and urging “dialogue and diplomacy” — even though diplomatic engagement had been underway before what she termed the “massive unprovoked attacks” by Israel and the US.