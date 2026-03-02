Israel used Modi's visit as shield for Khamenei assassination: Khera

“Modi stood in the Knesset, giggling, accepting a non-existent fake award, and expressing his unconditional loyalty to his ‘friend’ and war criminal, Benjamin Netanyahu…”

With these words, Congress media & publicity department chief Pawan Khera launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s West Asia policy — one that now unfolds against the backdrop of a seismic geopolitical event: the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei was killed on 28 February in a coordinated US–Israeli strike on Tehran targeting the upper echelons of Iran’s leadership. Iranian authorities confirmed his death the following day, marking one of the most consequential acts of targeted state violence in modern history.

Unlike past covert eliminations of military commanders or non-state actors, this was the killing of a sitting sovereign leader — carried out without any formal declaration of war.

That distinction is crucial. For decades, even adversarial states largely avoided direct assassination of national leaders, recognising it as a red line that separated war from political decapitation. Khamenei’s killing represents a sharp break from that convention, signalling a shift towards overt leadership-targeting as a tool of statecraft.

It is against this altered global landscape that Khera’s reference to Modi’s Knesset appearance acquires political weight.