Raising public issues in Parliament not drama, not allowing discussion is: Priyanka

Congress general-secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday sharply rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s accusation that the Opposition engages in “drama” in Parliament, countering that the only theatricality on display was the government’s refusal to permit meaningful democratic discussion.

“What is Parliament for?” she asked. “Raising issues that concern the public is not drama. The drama is in not allowing discussion.”

Modi, speaking ahead of the winter session, had declared that Parliament should be a space “for delivery, not drama” — a remark several Opposition leaders described as particularly ironic, given the prime minister’s own flair for dramatic speeches, emotional pauses, walkouts and choreographed interventions inside the House, often delivered in place of substantive engagement or question-taking.

Priyanka Gandhi demanded debates on two urgent matters: the capital’s worsening air pollution and the Centre’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. She said the SIR process had triggered public concern over transparency and the potential exclusion of genuine voters, making parliamentary scrutiny indispensable.

On pollution, she called Delhi’s hazardous air quality “shameful”, warning of the long-term health consequences. Citing a study that found 22 lakh children have suffered permanent lung damage due to toxic air, she said: “How can we sit here and do nothing while children, the elderly and those with respiratory illnesses struggle to breathe?”

Her remarks were echoed — and amplified — across the Opposition spectrum. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien said Modi’s comments were an attempt to delegitimise dissent and pre-empt uncomfortable questions.