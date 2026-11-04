Raj Thackeray cancels Shivaji Park Deepotsav as drought grips Maharashtra
MNS chief urges modest Diwali celebrations in solidarity with rural families facing water scarcity and crop losses
Raj Thackeray cancels the MNS’s annual Deepotsav at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, citing severe drought across Maharashtra
The drought has affected 304 of the state’s 358 talukas, with estimated crop damage spanning 141.53 lakh hectares
The MNS chief urges restrained Diwali celebrations, asking citizens to limit elaborate lighting and fireworks
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday cancelled the party’s annual Deepotsav at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, saying a lavish celebration would be inappropriate while much of Maharashtra struggles with severe drought.
The decision comes amid drought affecting 304 of the state’s 358 talukas and estimated damage to 141.53 lakh hectares of rain-fed, irrigated and horticultural crops.
The Shivaji Park event traditionally features extensive illuminations and fireworks, attracting visitors from Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra.
Announcing the cancellation through a video message, Thackeray said the hardship facing rural communities had made it impossible for him to justify holding the festivities.
“My heart simply could not accept celebrating a festival of this kind,” he said.
He urged urban residents to consider how large-scale celebrations would be perceived by families and children in villages facing acute water shortages and agricultural losses.
Thackeray also criticised the priorities of ruling party leaders. He said the chief minister had warned that the drought could be worse than the one in 1972, yet some leaders had continued participating in Garba festivities.
Against that backdrop, he said, organising an elaborate Deepotsav did not sit comfortably with his conscience.
The MNS chief warned that worsening conditions could force large numbers of rural households to leave their villages for cities, adding pressure to urban areas already facing difficulties.
He nevertheless clarified that he was not calling for a “black Diwali” or asking people to abandon the festival. Instead, he appealed for moderation, particularly in spending on fireworks and decorative lighting.
Thackeray encouraged people to observe Diwali through simple traditions such as hanging lanterns and sharing sweets, while keeping the suffering of fellow residents in mind.
He expressed hope that conditions would improve and that Deepotsav could return with enthusiasm next year.
Concluding his message, he extended Diwali greetings on behalf of himself, his family and the MNS.
With IANS inputs