Raj Thackeray cancels Shivaji Park Deepotsav as drought grips Maharashtra

Raj Thackeray cancels the MNS’s annual Deepotsav at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, citing severe drought across Maharashtra

The drought has affected 304 of the state’s 358 talukas, with estimated crop damage spanning 141.53 lakh hectares

The MNS chief urges restrained Diwali celebrations, asking citizens to limit elaborate lighting and fireworks

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday cancelled the party’s annual Deepotsav at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, saying a lavish celebration would be inappropriate while much of Maharashtra struggles with severe drought.

The decision comes amid drought affecting 304 of the state’s 358 talukas and estimated damage to 141.53 lakh hectares of rain-fed, irrigated and horticultural crops.

The Shivaji Park event traditionally features extensive illuminations and fireworks, attracting visitors from Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra.

Announcing the cancellation through a video message, Thackeray said the hardship facing rural communities had made it impossible for him to justify holding the festivities.

“My heart simply could not accept celebrating a festival of this kind,” he said.