Rajasthan: 3 policemen injured as panchayat poll protest turns violent
Villagers in Alwar district demand repolling over alleged irregularities in polling, with protesters accused of pelting stones at police personnel and damaging vehicles
A deputy superintendent of police is among three personnel injured in the clash.
Villagers in Rajpur Bada demand fresh polling over alleged irregularities in Friday’s elections.
Police deploy additional personnel and begin detaining those allegedly involved in the violence.
Three police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured after protesters allegedly pelted stones at them during an agitation demanding repolling over alleged irregularities in panchayat elections in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Saturday.
Police used mild force to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control, officials said.
The incident took place in Rajpur Bada village under Rajgarh panchayat samiti, where villagers were protesting against alleged irregularities during Friday’s polling and demanding fresh voting.
According to police, a team reached the site to persuade the protesters to call off their agitation. .
However, some demonstrators allegedly began pelting stones at the personnel, injuring Deputy Superintendent of Police Deshraj Kuldeep and two other policemen.
Additional Superintendent of Police Deepak Sharma said protesters also damaged police vehicles during the clash.
Additional police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order and prevent further violence.
Sharma said cases were being registered in connection with the incident and police were detaining people allegedly involved in the violence