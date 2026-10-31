Rajasthan: 3 policemen injured as panchayat poll protest turns violent

A deputy superintendent of police is among three personnel injured in the clash.

Villagers in Rajpur Bada demand fresh polling over alleged irregularities in Friday’s elections.

Police deploy additional personnel and begin detaining those allegedly involved in the violence.

Three police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured after protesters allegedly pelted stones at them during an agitation demanding repolling over alleged irregularities in panchayat elections in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Saturday.

Police used mild force to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control, officials said.

The incident took place in Rajpur Bada village under Rajgarh panchayat samiti, where villagers were protesting against alleged irregularities during Friday’s polling and demanding fresh voting.

According to police, a team reached the site to persuade the protesters to call off their agitation. .