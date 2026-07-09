Rajasthan: Bhajan Lal govt faces contempt plea over election delay

Chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's government in Rajasthan, which has been evading panchayat and urban local body elections despite a Rajasthan High Court directive to complete the process by 31 July this year, is now facing contempt proceedings.

Former Congress MLA Sanyam Lodha has filed a contempt petition in the high court, alleging that the state government failed to comply with the court's directions within the stipulated timeline to complete the delimitation and election process.

In its 22 May order, the high court directed the state government to complete the elections to panchayats and local bodies by 31 July. Despite the directive, however, the government has neither initiated the election process nor issued the required notification.

The state government is also at loggerheads with the State Election Commission (SEC), which has informed the government that it requires at least 90 days to complete the electoral process after all statutory formalities are fulfilled.

The delay has primarily been caused by the Rajasthan Other Backward Classes (OBC) Commission's failure to submit its report. In the absence of the report, the SEC is unable to identify OBC-reserved seats ahead of elections.

Interestingly, Lodha's contempt petition has named state election commissioner Rajeshwar Prasad, SEC secretary Rajesh Verma, panchayati raj commissioner Joga Ram, and local self department director Prateek Chandrashekhar Juikar as respondents.

Lodha has said though the high court's directions to conduct the elections by 31 July, along with the court's notice, were served on the government by 1 July, both the state government and the SEC failed to begin the election process, citing the pending OBC Commission report.

On Wednesday, 8 July, the SEC again wrote to the government, reiterating that it would require at least 90 days to conduct the elections. It said the government must first provide a complete list of seats reserved not only for OBCs but also for women, Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Without these details, the commission said it couldn't commence the election process.