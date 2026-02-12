Rajasthan budget draws Opposition fire over jobs, debt and project gaps

Deputy chief minister and finance minister Diya Kumari presented Rajasthan’s Budget for the 2026–27 financial year in the state Assembly on Wednesday, 11 February, outlining the Bhajan Lal Sharma government’s policy priorities for the coming year.

However, Opposition leaders said the Budget fell short of addressing the challenges of job creation. It had been expected that the finance minister would announce the creation of 1 lakh new jobs, but no such announcement was made.

The Budget stated that 1 lakh jobs had been filled and more than 1.43 lakh posts were being filled, yet critics argued these were largely vacancies arising from retirements rather than new employment generation. They also said 1 lakh private-sector jobs promised earlier had not materialised, citing weak investment inflows.

Opposition leaders claimed that nearly 70–75 per cent of the announcements were routine, covering social security, drinking water and existing schemes. The ruling BJP was also accused of taking credit for initiatives launched under the previous Congress government. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, for instance, the BJP government claimed to have provided 14 lakh connections, while more than 10 lakh were completed during the Congress government's tenure, they said.

This was the third Budget of the Bhajan Lal Sharma government, yet only about 30 per cent of last year’s announcements were completed, according to the Opposition, while another 30 per cent had not progressed beyond initial stages.

The Pachpadra refinery project — begun under the Congress government and scheduled to start operations in August — remains incomplete, said Assembly Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, noting its partnership with Hindustan Petroleum.