Rajasthan CM Gehlot slams Amit Shah of presenting remarks on the Udaipur terror plot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot accused Home minister Amit Shah of presenting fake facts and termed his remarks on the Udaipur terror plot as ‘irresponsible’,

Gehlot said: “It is expected that those sitting on responsible positions will not do politics on serious issue like terrorism. However, what Union Home Minister Amit Shah did in Udaipur was an irresponsible act.”

Amit Shah, while addressing a public rally earlier in Udaipur, had said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the accused of Kanhaiyalal murderers.

“Amit Shah lied in Udaipur today saying that murderers of Kanhaiyalal -- Mohammd Riyaz Attari and Ghouse Mohammed -- were arrested by the NIA. The reality is that the accused were caught by Rajasthan Police within four hours of the attack,” said the Rajasthan CM.