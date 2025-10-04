Rajasthan Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi passes away
Dudi had been in a coma for over two years following a brain stroke in August 2023
Congress leader and former leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rameshwar Dudi, passed away at his residence in Bikaner on Saturday, 4 October, after a prolonged illness. He was 62.
Dudi had been in a coma for over two years following a brain stroke in August 2023. His funeral is scheduled to be held later in Bikaner.
Congress leader Pawan Khera expressed grief over the demise of senior leader Rameshwar Dudi, saying, “The news of his passing is extremely sad. May God grant his family the strength to bear this sorrow.”
A prominent farmer leader, Dudi served as the Leader of the Opposition from 2013 to 2018 during the BJP government in Rajasthan and was also elected as a Member of Parliament from Bikaner. His wife, Sushila Dudi, is a Congress MLA.
Several Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress chief Govind Dotasra, and Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully, expressed condolences over his demise.
“The passing of Rameshwar Dudi, former Leader of the Opposition and Member of Parliament from Bikaner, is deeply saddening. His demise after nearly two years of illness is a personal loss to me,” Gehlot said, adding that Dudi had always been committed to the welfare of farmers.
