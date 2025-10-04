Rajasthan Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi passes away

Congress leader and former leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rameshwar Dudi, passed away at his residence in Bikaner on Saturday, 4 October, after a prolonged illness. He was 62.

Dudi had been in a coma for over two years following a brain stroke in August 2023. His funeral is scheduled to be held later in Bikaner.

Congress leader Pawan Khera expressed grief over the demise of senior leader Rameshwar Dudi, saying, “The news of his passing is extremely sad. May God grant his family the strength to bear this sorrow.”