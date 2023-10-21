Rajasthan polls: Congress releases first list of candidates, with Gehlot and Pilot
The Congress list includes 30 sitting MLAs and 5 ministers, as the grand old party eyes a second consecutive term
Almost two weeks after assembly election dates were announced, the Indian National Congress has on Saturday, 21 October, released its first list of 33 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly polls.
While incumbent chief minister Ashok Gehlot has been fielded from the Sardarpura assembly seat, Sachin Pilot has been fielded from the Tonk constituency. Out of the 33 candidates, 29 are sitting MLAs.
Besides Gehlot, the four other ministers who have found place in the first list are: Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Tikaram Julie, Mamta Bhupesh and Ashok Chandna.
Speaker CP Joshi has been fielded from the Nathdwara assembly seat, while the party’s state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra has been fielded from Lachhmangarh.
Archana Sharma, chairman of the social welfare board, has been fielded from the Malviya Nagar assembly seat.
The Congress has also given tickets to MLAs belonging to the 'Pilot camp' — Indraj Singh Gurjar from the Viratnagar assembly seat, Mukhesh Bhakar from Ladnun and Ramniwas Gawaria from Parbastar.
Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan assembly was rescheduled to be held on 25 November and the counting of votes will take place on 3 December.
The Congress is eyeing a second consecutive term in Rajasthan and has launched several pro-people schemes in the desert state.
Meanwhile, the BJP also released its second list of 83 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, which includes the name of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.
