Rajasthan polls: Congress releases first list of candidates, with Gehlot and Pilot

Archana Sharma, chairman of the social welfare board, has been fielded from the Malviya Nagar assembly seat.

The Congress has also given tickets to MLAs belonging to the 'Pilot camp' — Indraj Singh Gurjar from the Viratnagar assembly seat, Mukhesh Bhakar from Ladnun and Ramniwas Gawaria from Parbastar.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan assembly was rescheduled to be held on 25 November and the counting of votes will take place on 3 December.

The Congress is eyeing a second consecutive term in Rajasthan and has launched several pro-people schemes in the desert state.

Meanwhile, the BJP also released its second list of 83 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, which includes the name of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.