Rajasthan Congress seeks FIR over NSUI leader’s assault; Dotasra stays at police HQ

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and party leaders spend a second night at Jaipur Police HQ demanding an FIR over the alleged assault on NSUI leader Ritu Barala

Police use mild force to disperse protesting Congress workers, with scuffles and traffic disruptions reported

Jaipur Police cites an ongoing investigation in Delhi, while Congress demands a copy of the FIR and insists on legal action

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and several party leaders spent a second consecutive night at the Jaipur Police Commissionerate, demanding the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) over the alleged assault on NSUI leader Ritu Barala by Delhi Police personnel.

The protest intensified on Tuesday night as police used mild force to disperse Congress workers gathered outside the commissionerate in support of the demand. Slogans, scuffles and traffic disruptions were reported in the area as tensions escalated between protesters and police.

Dotasra, who has been staying at the commissionerate since Monday evening alongside Barala and other Congress leaders, said the group would not leave until an FIR was registered. The leaders spent Monday night sleeping in a corridor inside the premises and remained there on Tuesday after their demand went unmet.

A large number of Congress workers assembled outside the commissionerate on Tuesday, raising slogans and pressing police to act on Barala’s complaint. Police shut the main gate, erected barricades and deployed additional personnel to prevent protesters from entering the premises.

The standoff centres on Jaipur Police’s refusal to register a Zero FIR over the alleged assault. Police officials said Barala had already filed a complaint at Delhi’s Connaught Place police station on 13 October and that the matter was under investigation there.

A senior police official said Congress leaders had been informed that another FIR could not be registered in Jaipur on the same facts.