Rajasthan elections: Royals in the fray bear ancestral legacy

Forced to relinquish their thrones after Independence, the various principalities of the country that were not part of British India joined the Indian Union under an official order of the Union government, headed by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The merger of these principalities into the Union was crucial for the integration of an independent India that was preparing to frame its own Constitution.

Having lost their thrones, the princes were left adrift. At risk of fading away, the smarter among them opted to be part of new India's political system and remain in the public eye.

At the time of Independence, Rajasthan was home to 22 small and large princely states, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Kota, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli, Jaisalmer, Dungarpur, Banswara, Sikar, and Khetri.

Once an interim government was formed in various princely states, Rajasthan was created by merging these 22 states following the formation of an interim government with Heera Lal Shastri as the first chief minister. Later, Indian Civil Service officer VT Krishnamachari, once the prime minister of Jaipur, was made chief minister, and he was succeeded by Jai Narayan Vyas.