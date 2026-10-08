Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot criticises handling of Opposition leaders’ protests
Congress leader predicts a “landslide victory” for Congress in panchayat polls ahead of 2028 Rajasthan assembly elections
Sachin Pilot alleges “authoritarianism” over Opposition MPs’ detention and warns of voter exclusion
He claims Congress secured a higher vote share in Rajasthan civic polls and alleges irregularities
Pilot outlines a two-month rural outreach ahead of panchayat polls and predicts a “landslide victory”
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday raised concerns over the functioning of democratic institutions, alleging that recent developments involving the Election Commission and the treatment of Opposition MPs during protests in Delhi reflected a worrying trend towards “authoritarianism”.
Addressing the media at the Congress War Room, Pilot criticised the handling of demonstrations by Opposition leaders, including Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who were protesting over demands for greater accountability from the Election Commission.
Pilot alleged that Opposition MPs seeking to meet the poll panel were detained instead of being allowed to present their concerns. He questioned why elected representatives were not being permitted to raise issues before a constitutional body.
“Democratic institutions must remain open to dialogue and accountability,” Pilot said, describing the developments as “authoritarianism”.
On the electoral roll revision exercise, Pilot alleged that millions of voters faced the risk of being excluded from the electoral rolls, calling it a serious threat to the constitutional right to vote. He described the alleged disenfranchisement as “Votebandi”, drawing a parallel with demonetisation, and said the issue required immediate attention.
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Turning to the recently concluded municipal elections in Rajasthan, Pilot claimed that Congress had performed better than the final results indicated, pointing to the party’s higher vote share.
“I have no hesitation in saying that the BJP lost despite winning, whereas we won despite losing because we secured a higher vote share,” he said.
Pilot also alleged irregularities and administrative interference during the civic polls, claiming that the party had received complaints from several districts about the conduct of the elections.
He said Congress had reviewed the results and was now preparing for the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections.
Expressing confidence in Congress’ prospects, Pilot predicted a “massive majority” for the party in the panchayat elections and said the party would contest the polls unitedly.
He said Congress would undertake a two-month public outreach programme covering villages and mandals across Rajasthan, with its campaign focusing on unemployment, farmers’ concerns, implementation of welfare schemes and the shortage of DAP fertiliser.
“There is a complete shortage of DAP fertiliser in Rajasthan. It is being distributed under police protection, yet the government remains indifferent,” he alleged.
Pilot said the party’s campaign would also focus on safeguarding democratic institutions and protecting voting rights, apart from local electoral issues.
He predicted a “landslide victory” for Congress in the panchayat polls and said such a result would provide momentum to the party ahead of the 2028 Rajasthan assembly elections.
With IANS inputs