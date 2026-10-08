Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot criticises handling of Opposition leaders’ protests

Sachin Pilot alleges “authoritarianism” over Opposition MPs’ detention and warns of voter exclusion

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Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday raised concerns over the functioning of democratic institutions, alleging that recent developments involving the Election Commission and the treatment of Opposition MPs during protests in Delhi reflected a worrying trend towards “authoritarianism”.

Addressing the media at the Congress War Room, Pilot criticised the handling of demonstrations by Opposition leaders, including Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who were protesting over demands for greater accountability from the Election Commission.

Pilot alleged that Opposition MPs seeking to meet the poll panel were detained instead of being allowed to present their concerns. He questioned why elected representatives were not being permitted to raise issues before a constitutional body.

“Democratic institutions must remain open to dialogue and accountability,” Pilot said, describing the developments as “authoritarianism”.

On the electoral roll revision exercise, Pilot alleged that millions of voters faced the risk of being excluded from the electoral rolls, calling it a serious threat to the constitutional right to vote. He described the alleged disenfranchisement as “Votebandi”, drawing a parallel with demonetisation, and said the issue required immediate attention.