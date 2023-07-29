Raje, Raman Singh, ex-Aligarh Univ VC Tariq Mansoor appointed BJP's national V-P (Ld)

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday announced the names of party's national office-bearers with two former chief ministers -- Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje -- from the poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan being appointed as national vice-presidents.

There are 13 vice-presidents, nine general secretaries, including B L Santhosh as the in-charge of the organisation, and 13 secretaries in the list.

The BJP also appointed party MLC and former Aligarh Muslim University vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor, a Pasmanda Muslim as BJP vice-president, while Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, who switched to the BJP, has been appointed as national secretary of the party.