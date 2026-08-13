RS adjourned sine die after stormy Monsoon Session marked by disruptions

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday after passing the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, bringing a tumultuous Monsoon Session to a close amid repeated disruptions, protests and sharp political exchanges.

The session concluded with the singing of the full Vande Mataram. However, frequent disruptions remained a major feature of the proceedings, with chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan expressing concern over the functioning of the House.

In his concluding remarks, Radhakrishnan said the session was marked by “persistent disorder and frequent disruptions” and cautioned that such conduct could undermine public trust in Parliament.

“The floor of the House was open, but we didn’t make the fullest of the opportunity to raise the concerns of those we represent. Repeated disruptions affect the trust of the people, so we must uphold parliamentary conduct,” he said.

According to the chairman, the Upper House functioned for 37 hours and 49 minutes during the session. Despite the disruptions, it considered and passed or returned 12 Bills, completing its core legislative business.