RS adjourned sine die after stormy Monsoon Session marked by disruptions
Chairman said the Rajya Sabha functioned for 37 hours and 49 minutes and considered, passed or returned 12 Bills despite disruptions
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday after passing the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, bringing a tumultuous Monsoon Session to a close amid repeated disruptions, protests and sharp political exchanges.
The session concluded with the singing of the full Vande Mataram. However, frequent disruptions remained a major feature of the proceedings, with chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan expressing concern over the functioning of the House.
In his concluding remarks, Radhakrishnan said the session was marked by “persistent disorder and frequent disruptions” and cautioned that such conduct could undermine public trust in Parliament.
“The floor of the House was open, but we didn’t make the fullest of the opportunity to raise the concerns of those we represent. Repeated disruptions affect the trust of the people, so we must uphold parliamentary conduct,” he said.
According to the chairman, the Upper House functioned for 37 hours and 49 minutes during the session. Despite the disruptions, it considered and passed or returned 12 Bills, completing its core legislative business.
Kharge’s Haldwani row adds to final-day uproar
The final sitting was also marked by a heated exchange after Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raised the alleged ‘shuddhikaran’ or purification of the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani following his 8 August address.
Kharge alleged that the stage was purified after his speech and described the act as akin to untouchability. He demanded action against those responsible and alleged that people associated with the BJP were involved.
Kharge said his speech had focused only on people’s problems and had made no reference to any religion or community.
Leader of the House J.P. Nadda condemned the alleged incident, saying the BJP did not endorse such practices. He said BJP national president Nitin Nabin would take up the matter and assured the House that strict action would follow if anyone was found responsible after an investigation.
The exchange added to the charged atmosphere in the Upper House, where Opposition protests and slogans had repeatedly disrupted proceedings during the session.
Mining Bill passed before adjournment
Despite the disruptions, the Rajya Sabha proceeded with its legislative business and passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, before being adjourned sine die.
The passage of the legislation brought the House's scheduled business to a close and paved the way for the formal conclusion of the Monsoon Session.
The session ended with a mixed record: the House completed key legislative business, but repeated disruptions and limited debate drew criticism from the Chair. Radhakrishnan’s final appeal focused on restoring parliamentary discipline and ensuring that the concerns of the people are given adequate space for debate in the House.
With IANS inputs