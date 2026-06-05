Rajya Sabha polls: Congress fields Kharge, Pawan Khera from Karnataka

The Congress on Thursday unveiled its list of seven candidates for the June 18 Rajya Sabha elections, nominating party president Mallikarjun Kharge from Karnataka and giving a parliamentary berth to media department chairman Pawan Khera.

In a mix of senior leaders and organisational figures, the party also fielded AICC secretary for Kerala and Lakshadweep Mansoor Ali Khan from Karnataka. Khan had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Bengaluru Central.

Former Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Natarajan has been nominated from Madhya Pradesh. Currently the Congress in-charge for Telangana, Natarajan is set to succeed former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh, whose Rajya Sabha term is ending.

The party also named Praveen Chakravarty, head of its Data Analytics and Professionals Wing, as its candidate from Tamil Nadu, while renominating sitting MP Neeraj Dangi from Rajasthan. From Jharkhand, the Congress has fielded Pranav Jha, who is currently attached to the office of the Congress president.