“If only all cases are settled so expeditiously”: Jairam Ramesh on Vantara case closure

The Supreme Court on Monday said there was "no contravention of law" while accepting a clean chit given by its special investigation team to Vantara.

A bench of justices Pankaj Mithal and P.B. Varale took the SIT's report on record, besides noting the probe team's satisfaction with the compliance and regulatory measures in Vantara.

The top court on 25 August constituted the four-member SIT headed by a former apex court judge while hearing two PILs alleging irregularities against Vantara on the basis of reports in the media and social media, besides complaints from NGOs and wildlife organisations.

It came on record that the SIT, after a thorough investigation in coordination with multiple agencies "clearly opined" and held no violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, Recognition of Zoo Rules, 2009, CZA guidelines, Customs Act, 1962, Foreign Trade (Regulation and development) Act, 1992, Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 or the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of wild Fauna and Flora.

Vantara, the Reliance Foundation’s esteemed zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre, embraced the clean chit bestowed by the Supreme Court-appointed SIT, declaring that the apex court’s acceptance of its findings vindicated the centre, proving that the doubts and allegations cast upon its noble animal welfare mission were entirely unfounded.

It said, "With utmost humility and gratitude, we welcome the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India. The SIT's report and the Hon'ble Supreme Court's order have made it clear that the doubts and allegations raised against Vantara's animal welfare mission were without any basis.

"The validation of the truth by the distinguished and widely respected members of the SIT is not just a relief for everyone at Vantara but also a blessing, because it allows our work to speak for itself," Vantara added.

With PTI inputs