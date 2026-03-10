Rastriya Swatantra Party wins 125 direct seats in Nepal parliamentary polls

Nepal’s Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has secured a commanding lead in the country’s parliamentary elections, winning 125 of the 165 seats contested under the first-past-the-post (FPTP) system, according to the Election Commission on Tuesday.

With the vote counting for all directly elected seats now completed, the RSP has emerged as the largest party in the House of Representatives and is well placed to form the next government.

The Nepali Congress (NC) finished a distant second with 18 seats under the direct voting system, followed by the Communist Party of Nepal–Unified Marxist–Leninist (CPN-UML) with nine seats. The Nepali Communist Party (NCP) secured eight seats, while the Shram Sanskriti Party (SSP) won three. The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) captured one seat, and an independent candidate also won a constituency.