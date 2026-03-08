RSP’s Balendra Shah scores landslide in Nepal polls, set to become PM

Nepal’s newly formed Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), led by rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah, has secured a sweeping victory in the country’s general elections, delivering a major blow to traditional political parties in the Himalayan nation.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the RSP has already won 117 of the 165 directly elected seats in the House of Representatives and is leading in another eight constituencies. Results have been declared for 152 seats so far.

The Nepali Congress (NC) is a distant second with 17 seats, while the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML) led by former prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli has won seven seats and is leading in three.

Other parties have secured only a handful of seats. The Nepal Communist Party has won seven seats, the Shram Sanskriti Party has won two and is leading in one, while the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has won a single seat. One independent candidate has also been elected.

The RSP also achieved a clean sweep in all 15 constituencies of the three districts in Kathmandu Valley, EC data showed.

Balen Shah defeats Oli in major upset

Balendra Shah, popularly known as “Balen”, defeated four-time former prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli in the Jhapa-5 constituency by a large margin.

Shah secured 68,348 votes, while the 74-year-old Oli received 18,734 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Shah is widely expected to become Nepal’s next prime minister, reflecting what analysts describe as a strong public rejection of established political parties.

If he assumes office, the 35-year-old leader will become Nepal’s youngest prime minister and the first Madhesi leader to occupy the post.

The election outcome suggests voters were motivated by issues such as corruption, nepotism and the demand for generational change in the country’s political leadership.