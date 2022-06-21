RCP Singh slams Kushwaha for asking for his resignation

Union Steel Minister R.C.P. Singh on Tuesday attacked his own party parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha after the latter said that Singh should resign from the union cabinet as the party denied him Rajya Sabha ticket.



R.C.P. Singh was in Gaya to participate at an event on the occasion of world Yoga day. When Singh was asked by the media persons to comment on the statement of Upendra Kushwaha, he said with folded hands: "Whose name you (media persons) are taking. This is a place of Bhagwan Budha. Take his name."