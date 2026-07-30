Rebel Trinamool faction takes control of Kolkata headquarters after signing fresh lease
Ritabrata Banerjee-led bloc secures lease for Metropolitan Bhavan until 2027 as battle over the party's name, symbol and assets continues
The rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has assumed control of the party's state headquarters in Kolkata after signing a fresh lease agreement with the owner of the building, marking the latest development in the ongoing split within the party.
The faction, led by expelled Trinamool MLA and current Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, has secured an initial lease for Metropolitan Bhavan until 2027 after the rival camp led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chose not to renew its existing agreement with the property owner.
The move effectively allows the rebel bloc to operate from the premises for the duration of the new lease.
The Trinamool Congress split into two rival factions after its heavy defeat in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. While the Mamata Banerjee-Abhishek Banerjee camp continues to claim to be the original party, the Ritabrata Banerjee-led group has emerged as the larger bloc within the Assembly.
The dispute over control of the party headquarters had intensified over the past month before the Mamata Banerjee faction, which is currently functioning from her Kalighat residence in south Kolkata, decided to vacate the premises.
According to party sources, legislators and leaders from the rebel faction will now conduct organisational activities from Metropolitan Bhavan. A rotational roster is also being prepared to ensure the office remains staffed on a daily basis.
The rebel bloc is expected to convene a meeting of its National Working Committee within the next few days to discuss its organisational roadmap.
Meanwhile, both factions have approached the Election Commission of India, each staking claim to the Trinamool Congress name, election symbol and control over party funds.
The financial dispute has also intensified, with debit restrictions currently imposed on 15 bank accounts linked to the party. Three of those accounts are subject to restrictions following directions issued by the Enforcement Directorate.
With IANS inputs