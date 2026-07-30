Rebel Trinamool faction takes control of Kolkata headquarters after signing fresh lease

The rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has assumed control of the party's state headquarters in Kolkata after signing a fresh lease agreement with the owner of the building, marking the latest development in the ongoing split within the party.

The faction, led by expelled Trinamool MLA and current Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, has secured an initial lease for Metropolitan Bhavan until 2027 after the rival camp led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chose not to renew its existing agreement with the property owner.

The move effectively allows the rebel bloc to operate from the premises for the duration of the new lease.

The Trinamool Congress split into two rival factions after its heavy defeat in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. While the Mamata Banerjee-Abhishek Banerjee camp continues to claim to be the original party, the Ritabrata Banerjee-led group has emerged as the larger bloc within the Assembly.